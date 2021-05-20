Exiled former cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo says when it rains everywhere else, it pours for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), adding that the spotlight on its mishandling of former Chief Justice Malaba’s case opens a can full of ugly worms.

Moyo’s comments come as more questions are being asked regarding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s attempt to extend Malaba’s term of office, which was recently blocked by the High Court.

Meanwhile, human rights activist and law student, Namatai Kwekweza, has written to JSC demanding to know if President Mnangagwa’s blocked move was made after any recommendations from the JSC.

Below is the application.

-Zwnews