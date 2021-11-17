The trial of Zengeza West MP and MDC Alliance Vice National Chairman, Job Sikhala on charges of inciting people to commit public violence through participating in the 2020 protests, failed to commence yesterday.

That was due to electricity outages to facilitate recording of proceedings & he was remanded to Wednesday.

Sikhala confirmed the development:

“Today once more again I am appearing in Court 4 my trial on inciting public violence.

“I hv never witnessed the level of undermining the admin of justice like what is happening in our courts.

“The State is given freeway 2 change goalposts in interlocutory rulings by the courts,” he says.

