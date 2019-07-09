Job Sikhala arrested, Charged with treason over Mnangagwa comments

The Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) has charged Zengeza West opposition MDC MP Hon. Job Sikhala with subverting constitutional government as defined in section 22(2)(a)(iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification&Reform) Act for allegedly advocating for the overthrowing of the Mnangagwa led regime through unconstitutional means.

Sikhala was arrested over the utterances he made at a weekend rally in Bikita.

Job Sikhala allegedly told a rally in Bikita, Masvingo province on Saturday that the party will stage a mega-demonstration that will bring down the ruling Zanu PF government.

Said Sikhala: