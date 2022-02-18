Former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has publicly exhibited his love for Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa.

Zivhu who professes to be President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s chief supporter recently posted a picture of himself in a Chamisa branded yellow suit.

Though the photo looks photoshopped, however the bottom line for some is his coming to public and posting the picture of him in that outfit.

Zivhu even implored fellow politicians against violence and hate speech especially on Chamisa.

“Chamisa warwadza vanhu chokwadi, the only way to deal with Chamisa is to come up with an effective plan.

“Not kutukirira zvinoita vamwe vangu , munenge muchipa chikomana mbiri.

“Work hard to improve people’s lives not competition yemashoko ezvituko,” posted Zivhu recently.

