The government of Japan today announced it has committed US$4.5 million for emergency food assistance in response to Zimbabwe’s humanitarian and food crisis.

An estimated 5.6 million people in the country are in need of food aid. The money will go to 56 000 people, who receive US$12 monthly electronic vouchers.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK) recently announced that it was releasing US$5,4 million of aid money to immediately provide food, nutrition, water and shelter to 110 000 vulnerable families living in Zimbabwe’s urban areas

Zimbabwe was to receive £4 million, which is almost US$5.4 million.

In a statement, Zimbabwe’s development director for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO), Cate Turton, said the beneficiaries will be the elderly, people living with disabilities and child-headed families that have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aid, was to be implemented through the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP), which was in the form of monthly cash transfers or electronic vouchers worth US$12 per person.

“Zimbabwe is facing a humanitarian crisis, which has been compounded by a deteriorating economy and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This extra UK aid support will mean people can feed their families and prevent the crisis from escalating,” Turton said at the time.

-Zwnews