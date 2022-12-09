The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Danaishe Chinyama (24) for escaping from Chikurubi Maximum Prison on 07 December 2022.

The suspect was serving 12 months imprisonment for malicious damage to property and had served eight months.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to contact nearest police station.

Meanwhile, cases of suspects escaping from lawful custody have been giving police headaches.

Few months ago, suspects escaped from police custody in Gweru and Karoi respectively.

Zwnews