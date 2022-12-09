I have never felt so useless in my life because of what l experienced last night. I paced up and down outside Mpilo Hospital like a madman phoning the hospital staff pleading with them to help attend to the little girl who was gasping for air. I was not allowed inside the ward, and the poor grandmother was with the struggling baby inside. She was ignored and lost in translation talking to the rude male nurse on duty. Language became a problem between the 2 and the nurse also told her he couldn’t speak Ndebele. When the male nurse finally agreed to pick my phone, l pleaded with him to help even administer drip, but he said the doctor who saw the baby in the casualty forgot to enter it in their chart report so he won’t do it. The baby was admitted at around 8.30pm with breathing difficulties, vomiting and having a running tummy.