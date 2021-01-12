A woman who calls herself Nampree has accused DJ Fresh and Euphonik of allegedly drugging her and raping her! This came out after the woman a message online which has drawn a lot of attention from the accused’s fans and followers.

She wrote:

“@DJFreshSA & @euphonik will you ever acknowledge drugging me & further raping me? I was completed drugged I don’t whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula,” said Nampree in a tweet direct to both the well-known disc jockeys.

While many hoodlums have slummed her for exposing the abuse, few sympathizers empathised with her

” I believe you Sisi. These two have been named in far too many stories of abuse. It’s consistent. I am so sorry that this is what you went through. No one deserves it. Thank hon for validating others who may be too scared to come forward right now,” wrote one Lebogang Mashile.

Both DJ Fresh and Euphonik have not said anything about the drug and rape allegations as yet.