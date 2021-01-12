Coronavirus kills Malawi Senior Government Ministers Hon. Sadik Mia and Hon. Lingson Berekanyama in one day

Malawi Minister of Transport Sidik Mia has died, Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo-Banda has announced on his Facebook page. A week ago Mia through his Facebook account announced that he tested positive for #COVID19.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, speaking to Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), has also confirmed the death of Sidik Mia. Kazako said today will be an unforgettable day in the history of Malawi because it has never before to lose two cabinet ministers in one day.

“We are going through tough times as a country. We are in a war. We are fighting a virus that cannot be seen by our eyes. Within a space of two hours, we have lost two ministers. But let’s not lose hope. We are not alone in this fight, we have the president who is doing everything possible to fight this pandemic. One day we will overcome this virus,” Kazako. Kazako added that President Lazarus Chakwera is fully aware of what is happening as he has asked to be given hourly updates on Covid-19.

Today Malawi also lost Minister of local government Lingson Belekanyama to Covid-19.