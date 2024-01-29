In a stunning turn of events, Ivory Coast eliminated reigning champions Senegal in a penalty shootout, securing their spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw in Yamoussoukro.

Franck Kessie, who had earlier scored from the spot in regular time, converted the winning penalty, marking a redemption for the hosts after a challenging group-stage performance.

Senegal’s dream start with a fourth-minute goal from Habib Diallo was countered by the Elephants, setting up a quarter-final clash against Mali or Burkina Faso on Saturday at 17:00 GMT.