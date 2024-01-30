African Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosts Ivory Coast cruised into the quarter-finals after a 5-4 penalty shout-out win against defending champions Senegal.

This came as a surprise package as Cape Verde won 1-0 to the last eight over Mauritania.

Meanwhile, giants continue to crash out as Egypt was booted out 8-7 on penalties by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Apart from Senegal and Egypt, other key giants who are out include Ghana, Algeria, Cameroon and Zambia.

South Africa plays Morocco at 10pm today in another high-profile bid for quarter-finals, while Mali takes on Burkina Faso ealier at 7pm.

Teams that have already qualified for quarter-finals are Angola, Cape Verde, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, DRC and Guinea.

Newshawks