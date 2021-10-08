Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has urged Zimbabweans to take the current administration head on, saying it is madness to pin hopes on the election the same government controls.

“We have an insanely corrupt government, yet we are failing to deal with it.

“Pinning our hopes on an election process that they control. “This is madness,” he says.

As if to confirm that his government controls elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently mocked former Zambian President Edgar Lungu for losing an election whose outcome he should have controlled.

“I told my friend Lungu, that how can you claim that an election was rigged against you when you are the one who ran (controlled) it,” Mnangagwa once said.

Mnangagwa implied that a sitting government should control elections and should never complain that they have been cheated.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro will on Monday hand down her ruling on the State’s application on further remand of Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

Ngarivhume through his lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights is opposing a State application for further remand saying his trial has suffered many false starts.

He is on remand on charges of inciting public violence for allegedly calling for anti-govt protests in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Ngarivhume is acussing the state of playing games with his issue, saying the government wants to lock him up in 2022, months before elections so that he won’t campaign.

Zwnews