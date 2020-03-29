Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has squashed at social media reports that two of its nurses had tested positive and succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet on Sunday, the giant medical referral institution said it only had one suspected Covid-19 case amongst its staffers but said the test results for the staffer in question were negative.

“We have had only one suspected case among our staff members, a student nurse who went for testing and her results were negative. It’s a hoax that 2 of our nurses tested positive and died. Shame on liars”, the group said in comments posted on its official Twitter handle.

As Zimbabweans brace for the Covid-19-inspired national lockdown which begins at 12 midnight this evening, concerns have been raised by authorities who blame the social media for fuelling panic with fake reportage on the novel coronavirus.

Zwnews