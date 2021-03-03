Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the resignation of his deputy Kembo Mohadi came as a shock and was ‘unexpected.’

He disclosed this while addressing his party, Zanu PF’s politburo meeting in the morning saying while the resignation was unexpected still he deserved to be thanked for his service to the country.

“I commend him for the role he played under the second republic in advancing our government’s national development agenda as enunciated in Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy-1 (NDS-1)”

President Mnangagwa urged the party structures to embrace former opposition party members who have re-joined Zanu PF saying this shows the party has a rich revolutionary history, plans for the present and a vision for the future.

zwnews