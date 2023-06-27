Australian company Invictus Energy (Invictus) has given contracts for well services to a number of leading international oilfield service providers for the drilling of the Mukuyu-2 well, the firm revealed yesterday.

In an update to its shareholders, the company which seeks to make Zimbabwe’s first oil find, said it gave SLB, previously known as Schlumberger, the open-hole wireline logging contract.

Geolog International was handed the mudlogging contract, while Baker Hughes in combination with NOV were given directional drilling and logging.

The remainder of the services, including cementing, drilling fluids and mud engineering, tubular running, fishing and abandonment, liner hangers, reservoir technical services and project management have been retained by Baker Hughes.

“The award of multiple well services contracts to international service companies for the Mukuyu- 2 well marks another significant milestone for the company as we prepare to follow up our highly successful basin opening Mukuyu-1/ST-1 well,” Invictus managing director Scott Macmillan said.

“Invictus has enlisted multiple service providers for the drilling of Mukuyu-2 as it allows us to leverage on their unique expertise and experience in different areas to ensure safe and efficient drilling and well operations, while increasing the chances of meeting all key objectives of the well.

“The aim of the upcoming campaign is to build upon the success of the Mukuyu-1/ST-1 well and confirm a commercial discovery, putting the company on a pathway to development.”

Zwnews