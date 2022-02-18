The Investigative Journalism Fund has been launched with calls for journalists to up the game.

Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe director Loughty Dube speaking during the launch of a new investigative journalism programme funded by Internews at The NewsHawks Conference Room in Harare, said journalists no longer have excuses to avoid doing investigative stories.

“Journalists usually defend themselves when asked why they are not investigating many issues of public interest, saying there are no resources or money to do so,” he said.

Meanwhile, journalism is a landmine infested territory in Zimbabwe, moreso when one tries to probe cases like corruption which usually implicates high profile personalities.

It is also common that investigative journalists are reportedly persecuted.

Apparently, renowned political commentator Elder Mabunu commended the fund’s launch, urging the authorities not to harass journalists.

“I call upon the government to support and promote investigative journalism.

“It is disheartening to note that investigative journalists like Hopewell Chin’ono are persecuted for exposing corruption,” he told this publication in an interview.

Zwnews, Newshawks