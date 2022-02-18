The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has set the dos and don’ts for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s March 26 by-elections campaign launch at Zimbabwe Grounds on Sunday.

ZRP says CCC supporters must desist from disseminating “hateful” information, or “busing in of people prohibited” and must observe Covid-19 rules.

Meanwhile, few days ago President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched his party’s campaign with no strings attached.

ZANU PF reportedly brought party supporters from across the country’s ten Provinces.

Zwnews