The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the latest prices for gold coins and digital tokens.

The tokens, which are called Zimbabwe Gold or ZiG became an approved means of payment for domestic transactions with effect from October 2023.

Introduced following the Monetary Policy Committee’s resolution to complement physical gold coins, the tokens were released in 2022.

Institutions and individuals have been able to buy the tokens using local or foreign currency from their banks.

The tokens have been available as an investment or store of value and were being issued to expand the value-preserving instruments available in the economy, enhance the divisibility of the investment instruments, and widen their access as well as usage by the transacting public.

The central bank says the Interbank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate, Gold Coin and Gold-backed Digital Token Prices as at 23 May 2024 are as shown in the table below: