The City of Harare in partnership with the City of Munich, Netherlands, Germany Embassies and GIZ will commemorate World Bicycle Day on June 1, 2024 in an effort promote sustainable transportation and healthy living in the community.

Speaking about the development, Senior Traffic and Transportation Planner Brian Zvomuya said bicycles have been in use for decades and have a positive transformative impact on society.

“This is a reliable, fun and sustainable means of transportation and has contributed to clean air and less congestion,” he said.

Zvomuya added that bicycles do not produce emissions unlike cars and other vehicles that burn fossil fuels and release harmful gases.

Bike companies such as Buffalo Bikes, Manica Cycle, Bikes for Zim and Chovhava are expected to grace the event.

Zwnews