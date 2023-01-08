Two people were killed on the spot in a head-on collision 10 kilometres from Chegutu along the Harare-Bulawayo road around 5 pm yesterday.

The accident which involved a Toyota Hilux vehicle and a Mukumba(Inter-Africa) bus, also saw several people getting injured, with four reportedly serious.

They were admitted at Chegutu General Hospital yesterday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyati confirmed the accident adding the names of the deceased would be released in due course.