Zimbabwe Air Commodore Pio Maketo dies in horror car-bus collision accident

Air Commodore Pio Maketo is one of the two people who reportedly died on the spot when a Toyota Hilux vehicle and a Mukumba(Inter-Africa) collided along Harare-Bulawayo road, 10 km outside Chegutu, as reported on various social media platforms.

He was reportedly in the 4 by 4 white twin cab.

Maketo was announced as one of the two Air commodores when President Mnangagwa promoted two Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captains to the rank of Air Commodore and six Wing Commanders to Group Captains on 31 December 2021.

A person who knew him professionally wrote on social media:

I worked with Maketo, he was the nicest guy whom u will ever meet. Political opinions aside, I was an apprentice when I first worked with him, and him being very senior to me he was so professional and respectful of our roles, him as pilot and myself and others as technicians.

PICTURES: Air Commodore Pio Maketo road accident death

Zimbabwe Airforce Commander Pio Maketo Dead: Reactions