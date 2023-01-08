Zimbabwe Air Commodore Pio Maketo dies in horror car-bus collision accident
Air Commodore Pio Maketo is one of the two people who reportedly died on the spot when a Toyota Hilux vehicle and a Mukumba(Inter-Africa) collided along Harare-Bulawayo road, 10 km outside Chegutu, as reported on various social media platforms.
He was reportedly in the 4 by 4 white twin cab.
Maketo was announced as one of the two Air commodores when President Mnangagwa promoted two Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captains to the rank of Air Commodore and six Wing Commanders to Group Captains on 31 December 2021.
A person who knew him professionally wrote on social media:
I worked with Maketo, he was the nicest guy whom u will ever meet.Political opinions aside, I was an apprentice when I first worked with him, and him being very senior to me he was so professional and respectful of our roles, him as pilot and myself and others as technicians.
Zimbabwe Airforce Commander Pio Maketo Dead: Reactions
Prim:
Why are the ones left not planning a way to save themselves from the same fate the other generals went through they are just waiting to be executed doing nothing if they all just agreed to fight with the masses it would have been better
Majaira Jairos:
Yes, akaseterwa bhazi, last night – head on collision
Anon:
Driving in Zimbabwe has just become very dangerous especially at night. Most of the head on collision are caused by dangerous overtaking and speeding. You can not travel for 5km without seeing dangerous overtaking
