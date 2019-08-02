Injured Tendayi Darikwa won’t play football in 2019

Zimbabwe Warriors right back Tendayi Darikwa will be on the sidelines for the rest of 2019 after suffering an injury.

Darikwa represented Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 in Egypt and played in all three group games.

Nottingham Post reporter Paul Taylor confirmed the player’s injury on microblogging site Twitter.

“Tendayi Darikwa injury confirmed as a ruptured ACL… he faces a long spell on the sidelines. Club won’t put a timescale on it, but fair to say he won’t play again this year. Wish him a speedy recovery,” posted Taylor.

Darikwa also confirmed the injury on twitter.