Armed robbers shoot forex trading couple

A couple which is into foreign currency vending is admitted at Chiredzi Genera Hospital after they were both shot in the legs by armed robbers early Tuesday morning.

According to a Police source three men are wanted in connection with armed robbery after they broke into house number 710 Mangwengwe Road in Tshovani Township where George Laleni (27) and his wife Janet Mafusire were sleeping.

The men who covered their heads with hoods stormed into the room pointing a firearm at George and his wife demanding cash.

He told them he had no cash on him and one of the men fired one shot hitting the first complainant on the upper part of the left knee and sustained a gun-shot wound.

The same man then fired another shot hitting the second complainant on the right thigh.

They then took two GTEL 7S cell phones from the two complainants.

One of them then demanded car keys before driving away the complaints’ Toyota Wish.

The total value stolen is US$5500 and nothing was recovered. The complainants are recovering at Chiredzi General Hospital.

