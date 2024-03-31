Categories: Zim Latest

Infant drowns in church well while mother attends prayers

An 18-month-old toddler drowned in a well at a church in Harare, while the mother was attending a service during the Easter Holiday.

In a post on X, the child drowned in an uncovered well on Saturday and has urged parents to be more careful.

The ZRP is investigating a sad incident which occurred at a church on 30/03/24 in which an 18-month-old infant drowned in an uncovered well while the victim’s mother was attending a church service in Tafara, Harare. Parents are urged to consider and put their children’s safety first.”

Share
1st April 2024

Recent Posts

Easter Jail For Harare City Council Engineer Who Bashed ZACC Officers

Harare City Council's principal engineer for road maintenance, Albert Madanha, found himself spending the Easter… Read More

1st April 2024

Chivayo’s US$1 Million ZCC Donation Raises Questions: Sir Wicknell Humiliates Mohadi at ED Reception..PICTURES

Mohadi's Displacement: Wicknell Chivayo Takes Center Stage at Presidential Event, Igniting Speculation Controversy surrounds today's … Read More

31st March 2024

Ncube and Biti approach Nelson Chamisa for reunion

Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube are reportedly planning to approach Nelson Chamisa for a possible… Read More

31st March 2024

Zimbabwe’s War Veterans Escalate Pressure on Mnangagwa Amidst Calls for Economic Reform

Discontent echoes sentiments preceding Robert Mugabe's ousting War veterans in Zimbabwe, led by Ethan Mathibela,… Read More

31st March 2024

Zimbabwean Geomatallurgist(26) Unveils Massive R450 billion Gold Resource in Johannesburg Mine Dumps

A groundbreaking achievement bridging academia and geological discovery, Dr. Steve Chingwaru, a recent PhD graduate… Read More

31st March 2024

Survivor’s Tale: How an 8-Year-Old Botswana Girl Survived Moria ZCC Bus Accident

New details have emerged regarding the tragic incident involving a bus carrying 46 individuals from… Read More

31st March 2024