Chivayo’s US$1 Million ZCC Donation Raises Questions: Sir Wicknell Humiliates Mohadi at ED Reception..PICTURES

Mohadi’s Displacement: Wicknell Chivayo Takes Center Stage at Presidential Event, Igniting Speculation

Controversy surrounds today’s US$1 million donation made by Zimbabwean businessman, Sir Wicknell Chivayo, to the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit to Mbungo, Masvingo for the Easter conference. However, alongside this philanthropic act, there’s been a shocking disregard for protocol, leaving many questioning the motives behind Chivayo’s prominence in the proceedings.

Observers watched in disbelief as protocol appeared to be breached, with Chivayo positioned to welcome President Mnangagwa ahead of Vice President Mohadi and ZANU PF National Chairman Kembo Mohadi. Photos from the event show VP Mohadi seemingly struggling for attention behind Chivayo, sparking speculation about the significance of Chivayo’s presence and influence.

Questions arise: Is this about money or influence? Or is there a deeper game at play? In various platforms, Zimbabweans are now connecting the dots, suggesting that the millions donated by Chivayo to random people could be purloined fortune obtained through corruption and graft from the nation’s reserves.

As scrutiny mounts, the incident raises concerns about transparency, accountability, and the intersection of wealth and power in Zimbabwean society.

Doesn’t employ anybody, doesn’t create anything, doesn’t make anything, but he’s a multi-millionaire

In a recent interview with Heart and Soul TV, former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Monetary Policy Committee member Eddie Cross didn’t mince his words when discussing controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo. Cross, who served on the committee until 2021, described Chivayo as corrupt and criticized his business practices.

Chivayo has been making headlines for his lavish gift-giving, particularly luxury cars, to musicians and social media influencers who support or perform at ZANU-PF events. However, Cross expressed skepticism about the source of Chivayo’s wealth, stating that there are no visible signs of legitimate business activity.

According to Cross, Zimbabwe is home to many wealthy individuals whose wealth is not easily traceable. He mentioned money trading as a common source of wealth for such individuals, citing an example of a wealthy individual who identified himself as a money changer but did not employ anyone or create anything tangible.

Cross also reflected on his time as part of the RBZ Monetary Policy Committee, admitting that he could have done more to address corruption within the system. However, he claimed that his outspokenness led to his dismissal from the committee.

The scathing remarks from Cross shed light on the ongoing concerns surrounding corruption and transparency in Zimbabwe’s business landscape, particularly among influential figures like Chivayo.

Cross was scathingly critical of Chivayo’s lifestyle:

“Wicknell…Wicknell is just a nasty, corrupt businessman playing games. I don’t know where he makes his money. There is no visible sign.”

Is it about the money? President Mnangagwa extends a handshake to Sir Wicknell, while looking at his VP Kembo Mohadi whose gaze remains fixed on the golden handshake. A church representative in white observes the handshake.