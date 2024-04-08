Image- InfoMinZw

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo and the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi welcomed the inaugural flight of Fly Namibia into Victoria Falls from Windhoek.

The introduction of the new flight will bring a number of benefits to the province and the country.

It will enhance the tourism sector by improving access to one of the world’s natural wonders.

Speaking at the launch Minister Rwodzi said that the country’s tourism is promoted through Heritage based resources.

“The coming in of Fly Namibia dovetails well with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry’s strategy.

“This initiative brings joy to the tourism sector. The development is poised to improve access into destination Zimbabwe thereby increasing tourist traffic into the country,” she said.

Zwnews