Veteran Jamaican musician Buju Banton says he is not coming to Zimbabwe for a show allegedly penciled for 24 May 2023.

According to an advert making rounds on social media, he is expected to

perform with Beres Hammond and Wayne Wonder on the 24th of May in Zimbabwe, but he says this is not so.

Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says he just spoken to Banton, who confirmed that he is not coming to Zimbabwe as advertised.

“I have spoken to the great Buju Banton, and he told me that the poster doing rounds on social media in Zimbabwe saying that he is performing with Beres Hammond and Wayne Wonder on the 24th of May is FAKE.

“He said he is not coming to Zimbabwe in May. So don’t be fooled my people!,” Said Chin’ono.

Born Mark Anthony Myrie on born 15 July 1973, Banton, is a Jamaican reggae dancehall musician.

He is considered to be one of the most significant and well-regarded artists in Jamaican music.

Banton has collaborated with many international artists, including those in the hip hop, Latin and punk rock genres, as well as the sons of Bob Marley.

