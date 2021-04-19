Commercial sex workers who ply their trade at one of Mutare’s oldest brothels were recently left green with envy after their colleague received US$15 000 from a client who had hired her for the night.

The lady of the night, popularly known as Joyie, could not believe her eyes after her client — believed to be an illegal gold panner — decided to splash the greenbacks on her for the one-night stand.

According to the lady’s colleagues, the man, whose identification could not be established, was scruffy. Those interviewed said the man was clad in a dirty tattered pair of black jeans, a black T-shirt and rugged shoes. He was unappealing and seemingly drunk, thereby prompting the ladies of the night to shun him when he came intending to hire one of them. Joyie’s colleagues as well as security personnel at the brothel confirmed the incident before providing The Weekender with pictures of the commercial sex worker showing off her fortune.

The pictures have since gone viral on social media.

“We were queuing up for clients as usual outside our lodging that night. Business was slow and not promising. This guy approached us and asked me to spend the whole night with him. He was looking scruffy and I couldn’t agree to his request, so did a couple of my colleagues before he approached my friend, Joyie. We heard him telling her that he had US$15. He only said 15 so we all assumed that he was saying he had US$15. They went upstairs and the following morning Joyie told us of the ‘golden handshake’.

“She screamed and we were all startled with the noise. We gathered in the corridor to hear the news. One of Joyie’s friends who had also shunned the client fainted. To be honest, we were all shocked. Joyie flaunted the money on her bed and asking us to take her pictures,” said a colleague who spoke on condition of anonymity. Chipped in another lady only identified as Maud: “The man told Joyie that he was adding more zeros to his $15 offer and gave her a breakdown. He said US$5 000 was meant for her lobola, the other US$5 000 was for her upkeep, while the remaining US$5 000 was for her car.

“She immediately left the room around 9am, fearing that she would be robbed. She told me that she intended to buy a car at a local car sale before travelling to Bulawayo.”

Efforts to contact Joyie on her provided number proved fruitless as it was unreachable.

manica post