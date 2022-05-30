Zimbabweans in diaspora

ZANU-PF says it won’t be fair for Zimbabweans in diaspora to be allowed to vote, when the ruling party will not be able to campaign there.

ZANU PF Patriots say the ruling party has vibrant structures in the diaspora but would not allow them to vote because it can be campaign there owing to sanctions imposed on its leaders.

“Reality is that we have vibrant Diaspora structures and enough votes to win in Diaspora.

“ZANU PF is loved everywhere.

“We should not forget that, our leaders are under sanctions and cannot campaign in USA, the political field won’t be level,” says the party.

Meanwhile, there has been calls for Zimbabweans in the diaspora to be allowed to vote.

However, the government is against the idea. Over the years Zimbabweans in the diaspora have been viewed as enemies of the country.

Most Zimbabweans trekked out of the country in search of greener pastures, but the government views them differently saying they are painting the country in bad light.

Zwnews