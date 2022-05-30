Police in Harare are investigating three robbery cases that occurred on 28 May 2022 where three men using a blue Honda fit vehicle (AEV3684) would offer rides to unsuspecting passengers before robbing them of their belongings after diverting routes.

In the first incident, the suspects robbed a complainant of US $80 and a cellphone at around 0730 hours in Borrowdale and dumped her at Ballantyne Park shops in Highlands.

They went on to rob another complainant of a cellphone valued at US$220 in Marlborough at around 0830hours, before picking up another complainant who intended to go to Mazowe along Sam Nunjoma Street.

Police say, the suspects robbed the complainant of her cellphone, US$10 cash, and ZAR400 before dumping her along Lomagundi Road in Avondale.

Meanwhile, cases of robbers using Honda Fit vehicles on unsuspecting travellers have been common in Harare, some use unregistered vehicles.

The authorities have since been urging commuters to be wary of vehicles they board and to use registered public transport.

