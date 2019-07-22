“If Only Chamisa Was Job Sikhala”…New Times Call For New Thinking

Opinion-With a haemorraging economy, a corrupt government and a disgruntled army, political drums are now throbbing for action in Zimbabwe, if only the zeal, stealth, courage and persistance that Job Wiwa Sikhala has, could be transfered to the veins and arteries of Nelson “Orator” Chamisa Zimbabwe would be free by nightfall tommorow.

These political wishes continue to gullivant the minds of many suffering Zimbabweans who patiently wait for their messiah to face the devilish Zanu-PF head-on.

Watch Video Below:

Sights & sounds of a fired up Job Sikhala in Harare South constituency today! pic.twitter.com/X1zrrGSKny — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 21, 2019