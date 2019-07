The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has approved an increase in the price of fuels and announced the new prices for petrol and diesel.

The price of Blend Petrol has gone up with immediate effect from $6.10 per litre to $7.47 per litre while the price of diesel has gone up from $5.84 per litre to $7.19 per litre. Below is part of the communication from ZERA.