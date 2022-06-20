Centre for Natural Resource Governance Executive Director Farai Maguwu believes the main opposition party in Zimbabwe Citizens Coalition for Change CCC has vibrant structures as seen by its performance and impact on the political arena.

Maguwu who is also a doctoral student at Wits School of Governance, says if a party can pull crowds even at funerals it means it has well coordinated structures.

“If you see a political organization that always pull large crowds, even at funerals, it means it has well developed and coordinated structures.

“It’s just that you don’t know how they function,” he says.

His sentiments comes after the Nelson Chamisa led CCC has been under fire especially from ZANU PF for allegedly not having visible structures.

Even exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo waded into the debate saying CCC is like a ghost party without structures.

Zwnews