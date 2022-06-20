The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has confirmed the development.

A train belonging to the Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway (BBR) Company has derailed in Esigodini.

NRZ acting PRO Martin Banda told ZBC News that the train, which is being run by BBR under a 20-year Build Operate and Transfer Agreement, derailed just after Esigodini.

The train plies the Beitbridge Gwanda – Esigodini to Bulawayo route.

Meanwhile, police are yet to confirm the incident and it is yet to be established if they are any casualties.

Zwnews