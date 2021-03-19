Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has revisited the day he was attacked and left for dead at the Robert Mugabe International Airpot in 2007, by alleged state agents.

“On 18 March 2007, enroute to ACP/ EU parly business in Brussels I was attacked at the RGM Airport in an assassination plot. The Assassins not arrested. God saved me. I was helped by a yet to be identified woman who had just arrived from UK,” he says.

He says he was saved by a Good Samaritan woman who saw him being attacked and screamed, calling on the assailants to stop the assault, gave him her handkerchief to help stop the bleeding.

“She called out for help. A God sent angel! Wherever you are mom thank you. I’d love to meet you in person and thank you,” he adds.

The incident took place week after the Save Zim Prayer Rally in 2007 on 18 March.

Recalling the same incident, MDC-Alliance Secretary for International Relations, Gladys Hlatywayo says it is worrying that the assailants were never apprehended to this day.

“He was assaulted with iron bars by 6-8 male assailants who took his luggage, computer & cell phone & sped off in two unmarked cars.

“He suffered a fracture to the bone surrounding his eye & massive lacerations to his forehead & face. The assailants were never apprehended,” she says.

