At least 10 MDC Alliance Members of Parliament have been recalled from the National Assembly, by MDC-T today!

The ten are as follows; 1.Eric Murai 2.Wellington Chikombo 3.Kureva 4.Dorcas Sibanda 5.Caston Matewu 6.Lynette Kore 7.Concilia Chinanzvavana 8.Susan Matsunga 9.Prince Dubeko Sibanda 10.Unganai Tarusenga.

Commenting on the development Marondera Central MP, Caston Matewu said he will continue to work for the people who voted him into office, in the first place.

He said recalls are not an attack to the individual MPs but, to people at large.

“I have been recalled from Parliament by ThokoZANU Khupe. This is the struggle for a better Zimbabwe.

“I will continue to be an advocate of peace and economic emancipation for our people.

“It was never about me but about the suffering masses. ALUTA CONTINUA,” he said.

Like 224 Dislike 28

93296

0

0

cookie-check

I will still work for peace, economic emancipation of the people- recalled MP

no