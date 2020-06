EX-MAMELODI Sundowns midfielder Chancy Gondwe has revealed his regret about spending his money on alcohol and women during his stay in South Africa.

Gondwe is now back home in Malawi, where he is a pastor, but has been looking back at his football career in the PSL with shameful memories.

“I went to all the dirty nightclubs in Hillbrow, where after drinking you would buy a woman,” says Gondwe in an exclusive interview with Lovemore Moyo in the latest KICK OFF magazine. – KickOff