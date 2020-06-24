Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko on Wednesday granted ZWL500 bail to Prince Mutebuka of the Nelson Chamisa MDC Alliance, the party said Wednesday afternoon.

Mutebuka, who is the party’s Harare East Youth Assembly chairperson was arrested and subsequently detained yesterday for participating in an anti-government demonstration which occured in Mabvuku sometime in March, in apparent violation of existing Covid19 lockdown regulations.

“He was ordered to report once in two weeks at his nearest police station. Comrade Prince was represented by lawyer and Vice National Chairman Hon Job Sikhala,” said youth assembly national spokesperson Stephen Tshuma.

“In the spirit of the party’s founding value of solidarity, MDC Alliance Youth Assembly members led by Commander Obey Sithole thronged Rotten Row Magistrates Court to support comrade Prince.

As an Assembly, we maintain that Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed his generation, our generation and generations to come! The looting military cabal must go!” Tshuma charged.

Zwnews