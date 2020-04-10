Roughly 27 months after his electoral bid to become Zimbabwe’s president hit a brick-wall, main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa still believes his poll campaign ‘fantasies’ of spaghetti roads and bullet trains will be achievable ‘in no time’.

During the run-up to the 2018 harmonised elections controversially won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his long-ruling Zanu PF, Chamisa was dismissed by critics as a typical Alice in Wonderland for his utopian promises of a Zimbabwe with several airports and new cities with spaghetti roads and bullet trains.

But, far from the intraparty headaches birthed by a shock Supreme Court ruling which declared that Thokozani Khupe is the legitimate leader of his party, Chamisa has once again promised that ‘in our lifetime and in no time’, his 2018 electoral fantasies will be realised.

“(I) want nothing except a better Zimbabwe for you (and) me. Thank you all for believing (and) encouraging,” Chamisa posted on macro-blogging site, Facebook.

“I wholly appreciate your solid support. I see bullet trains and spaghetti roads, motorways, skyscrapers, best hospitals (and) schools, smart agriculture, new cities, new jobs (and) wealth in this Zimbabwe. Yes, in our lifetime. This, fellow Zimbabweans, we will achieve in no time,” said Chamisa Friday morning, signing off with hashtags #happypeople and his trademark #Godisinit.

The 42-year-old MDC Alliance leader has continued to receive public sympathy following the recent court ruling which gave Khupe, as the legitimate acting president of the opposition, the powers to call for an extraordinary Congress that will elect a successor to late MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.

The pioneering MDC leader succumbed to colon cancer at a South African private medical centre on 14 February 2018.

Zwnews