Prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who spent 18 days in detention after being arrested on allegations that he communicated falsehoods has spoken.

He says he was arrested on false allegations, that he tweeted of a child being killed by a police officer while on its mother’s back, however, he says he never twitted about the matter as alleged.

Chin’ono says he is being politically persecuted under a non-existent law and for a crime he didn’t commit.

-Zwnews

His full statement below: