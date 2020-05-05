Controversially recalled parliamentarian and opposition MDC Alliance secretary general Charlton Hwende has said that he left the MDC-T before the harmonised elections in 2018 and blamed Zanu PF for ‘working in cahoots’ with the Thokozani Khupe-led opposition party for his shock dismissal from parly.

Hwende, together with two other MPs who include Lillian Timveos and Prosper Mutseyami together with Senator Thabitha Khumalo were recalled Tuesday afternoon and by-elections are expected in due course.

The Kuwadzana East legislator is also set to appear in court this Wednesday as his treason case continues.

“I will be appearing before the Magistrates Court in Harare facing Treason Charges. I remain resolute (and) unshaken,” said Hwende in comments posted on his official Twitter handle.

“A few hours ago I was expelled from Parliament by Zanu PF working in cohorts with a Party called MDC-T that I left in 2018 when I joined the MDC Alliance,” he said.

The shock recalling of the MDC Alliance members has ignited debate with various political commentators and other opinion leaders accusing Zanu PF of ‘playing dirty politics’.

Zwnews