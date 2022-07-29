Leaked Audio: Ximex Mall Dealer Boss Pangolin Tafadzwa Russel Murengwa Confesses After Shooting Girlfriend Dead For Cheating With Mrried Man

In a leaked audio doing the rounds on social media, Ximex Mall dealer Boss Pangolin, real name Tafadzwa Russel Murengwa, confesses that he shot his girlfriend Samantha Dzapata.

According to the leaked audio, Boss Pangolin says they had an on and off rocky relationship marred by cheating and physical abuse.

In an audio recording, available online, Murengwa promised to skip the country.