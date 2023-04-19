The Zimbabwe Republic Police have released the names of the three people who died in an accident when a Mandaza bus side-swiped a kombi on the 29 km peg along the Hwedza-Mutiweshiri road on Monday morning.

About 27 people were also injured in the accident.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police recorded another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on April 17, 2023, in which three people died on the spot while 27 others were injured when a commuter omnibus side-swiped with a Mandaza bus, resulting in the bus veering off the road before landing on its side,” national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Hwedza, for postmortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

“The three victims have been identified by their next of kin as, Agnes Nyadongo (53) from Gombe Village, Mutare, Caroline Banda (34) of Dora, Dangamvura, Mutare and Nenyasha Darara (4) of Dora, Dangamvura, Mutare.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores public service vehicle drivers to be cautious on the roads and comply with all road rules and regulations to safeguard lives,” he said.

-The Herald