Hwange Colliery has reported that it doubled coal production in the first quarter of 2023, with output of coking coal – in demand from steel producers – up 200% from the same period last year.

In total, coal sales rose by 55% to 1m tonnes from Q1 2022.

Zimbabwe usually reserves the country’s coal output for domestic electricity generation, but started shipping the fuel few years ago after demand dipped from the Hwange power plant.

It exports to countries like China for use in cement production.

Meanwhile, Hwange Colliery Company Limited explores, mines, processes and markets coal, coke and associated by-products.

The Company says it aims to produce more tonnes of coal per annum in order to satisfy the domestic and export customers.

Hwange Colliery Company Limited is located in the remote western tip of the country.

Zwnews