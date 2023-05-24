The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Delta Beverage Depot, Chipinge on 22/05/23.

Six unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols attacked security guards, a truck driver and a cashier before stealing US$ 20 965 and ZAR 18 750 cash.

Apparently, police has always been expressing concern over the increase in armed robbery cases.

However, in some cases it has been established that members of the country’s security forces took part in robberies.

This allegedly happens when they either actually take part or supplying criminals with guns and bullets.

Zwnews