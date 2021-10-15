Hwange Central MP Daniel Molokele (MDC Alliance) has stepped in to try and end a strike at the Hwange Power Station expansion project.

The strike is threatening one of the country’s flagship power projects.

Zimbabwe is currently facing serious power shortages owing to a number of factors like obsolete power generation equipment.

The country is also importing power from Zambia and Mozambique.

Meanwhile, workers at ZPC are on an industrial action demanding USD salaries from Chinese firm Syno Hydro.

They are saying the Zimbabwean dollar has lost a its value and characteristics of being a mode of payment.

Apparently, renowned world economist Steve Hanke says Zimbabwe’s local currency is on deathbed.

Zwnews