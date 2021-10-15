A Harare based private school teacher who made headlines after a video of him brutally attacking one of his students went viral has been arrested.

The man in question has been identified as Micheal Freeman Chingwaru. He is a maths teacher at Harare Einstein Tuition Centre. Chingwaru has since posted a picture of his victim with a girl on his lap stating that he attacked him over the girl.

Following an outcry on social media and strong statements from politicians, Micheal Freeman Chingwaru was swiftly arrested by the police force. He is set to appear in court today on assault charges.

In another video the teacher is filmed attacking a ZESA employee who was just doing his work.