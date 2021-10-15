A Harare based private school teacher who made headlines after a video of him brutally attacking one of his students went viral has been arrested.
The man in question has been identified as Micheal Freeman Chingwaru. He is a maths teacher at Harare Einstein Tuition Centre. Chingwaru has since posted a picture of his victim with a girl on his lap stating that he attacked him over the girl.
Help us identify this teacher. Let’s make him famous. 🙏🏾
— K (@begottensun) October 14, 2021
— Roberta Sheriff (@nyashasheriff) October 14, 2021
In another video the teacher is filmed attacking a ZESA employee who was just doing his work.
So anotongoda vhayolense all the time. @pachopisatv @IncaseMissed @ShadayaKnight @ZimViral @Mavhure @RMajongwe @zimcelebs1 pic.twitter.com/Lz2iwHWB4h
— The Political Shredder🕵🏿♂️ (@BrightChimedza) October 15, 2021