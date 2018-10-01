Hurungwe, Kariba Rural top management arrested

Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission officials have today pounced at Hurungwe Rural District Council were it arrested top management including the chief executive officer on allegations of criminal abuse of office and mismanagement of council funds.

The arrest comes barely two days after Kariba Rural Council chairman Mr Tsanangurai Chirau and his five council managers were arrested.

They appeared at the Karoi Magistrate court on 29 September 2018 and were denied bail and remanded in custody to October 1 2018.

Today they were further remanded in custody to tomorrow, they are being jointly charged of criminal abuse of office and mismanagement of council funds.

Hurungwe management it is alleged that by close of business hour “were still locked up” with the ZACC officers at Magunje office.

The anti corruption unit is said to have launched a national blitz targeting all corrupt council officials.