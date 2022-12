Macousins ndauyawo nenyaya yangu baba avo vamuri kuona pamapics apo and I have been married for 11 and a half years, we still are but he left home for work a year ago ini kwakuzoziva kuti hakuna kubasa kwakaendwa vakaenda kunoshanda gerofurendi yavo who works at Belvedere pharmacy and she happens to be his friend’s former girlfriend, pakangoita kakutsabvurirana tsabvurirana well ndakazvigamuchira but chiri kunetsa ndechekuti baba avo havasi kuchengeta vana hes not paying maintenance kana kutengera vana hembe, pay rent or transport to kids xool, hapana chirikuitwa kunze kweshisha, drinking sprees and matching outfits. He can afford to rent an apartment kuMadokero but cant afford to buy a loaf of bread for his 3kids. The girlfriend was actually added in the xool groups of my kids because hubby said so and anongoerekana aenda kuchikoro kwevana vangu causing confusion to the minors kana ndimi macousins zviri kumboitirwei?Ndibatsireiwo macousins ndodii nevanhu ava. All I want is for him to suport his kids vari kumjolo ikoko simple. Baba vandinetsa ava nemukadzi uyu.