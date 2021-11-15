Are you looking for tempting online casino bonuses? Here is what you need to navigate through the bunch of offers available and pick the best one!

Online casinos offer thousands of games in different genres. They have cross-platform support to ensure you can play from any device and location. And as a cherry on top, internet gambling sites offer fantastic bonuses, especially for new players. The question is how to identify the best casino bonus, and that’s what we are focusing on in this article. Here is what you should know when choosing these deals!

How Much Will You Receive?

It’s only natural that the bonus amount matters. If all other terms are identical, everyone will choose a $50 deal rather than a $20 offer. So, the first thing to analyze is the total bonus value. Here is what can be a part of the total value:

Matching bonus sums to your deposits.

The value of the extra spins you receive.

The worth of any other incentive that you receive.

If you get a deposit bonus, there are different matching rates. The first deposit frequently comes with a 100% match, while others might have 50-200% rates.

What Are the Playthrough Requirements?

The next factor to consider includes the wagering conditions of the bonus. These are the playthrough requirements, and they could be 10x or 50x. For example, 10x means you need to wager the sum ten times before you can submit a cash-out request.

It’s all about finding the right balance between the bonus amount and playthrough conditions. Even if you get $1,000, it’s hard to make them available for a withdrawal with a 50x requirement. It’s a matter of personal preference, so choose the offer that suits you.

How Long Will the Bonus Remain Active?

You want to confirm the time you have to use the bonus sum. All platforms come with a specific frame to use the extra funds. Some give you a month, while others limit you to only a week. If you receive the bonus in instalments, each portion can have a certain validity time. For example, if you receive 200 free spins for ten days, you might have only 24 hours to use each batch.

What Are the Games Available for That Bonus?

The first thing to assess is which games are eligible for the desired bonus deal. Some offers are only available for slots, others for live games, etc. However, there’s another trick. Different genres or titles could contribute differently to wagering requirements. For example, each wager on roulette can contribute 100% to the playthrough condition. But if you choose slots, they might have a 50% contribution. So, you wager $4 on slots, but only $2 counts toward meeting the wagering terms.

Finally, don’t forget to cover the basics. That means you should check that the casino is legit. It should have a valid and active gaming license. You can’t go wrong with bonuses offered on professional review sites since they have already been tested. From there, the only thing to do is to find the perfect deal and use the bonus!